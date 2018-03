March 1 (Reuters) - Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd:

* BIOHAVEN ANNOUNCES POSITIVE RESULTS FROM BIOEQUIVALENCE STUDY WITH SUBLINGUAL RIMEGEPANT ZYDIS® ORALLY DISSOLVING TABLET

* ‍BIOHAVEN IS PLANNING TO INITIATE A PHASE 3 TRIAL WITH RIMEGEPANT ZYDIS(®) ODT IN Q1 OF 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: