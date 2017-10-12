FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Biohaven enters two separate subscription agreements with Kleo
#Regulatory News
October 12, 2017 / 9:43 PM / in 5 days

BRIEF-Biohaven enters two separate subscription agreements with Kleo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd

* Biohaven Pharmaceutical- ‍on Oct 5, co entered two separate subscription agreements with Kleo to maintain co’s relative ownership interest in Kleo​

* Biohaven Pharmaceutical - ‍pursuant to first subscription agreement, co purchased 1.4 million shares of Kleo’s common stock at $1.0993 per share

* Biohaven says ‍pursuant to second subscription agreement, co bought additional 651,639 shares of Kleo's common stock at $1.0993 per share​- SEC filing Source text : (bit.ly/2gAujfL) Further company coverage:

