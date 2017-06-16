FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Biohaven Pharmaceuticals reports Q1 loss per share of $1.74
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Mahindra & Mahindra first-quarter profit falls 20 percent
Company Results
Mahindra & Mahindra first-quarter profit falls 20 percent
Monsoon rains to stay weak in key regions for next two weeks
top news
Monsoon rains to stay weak in key regions for next two weeks
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
Editor's Picks
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
June 16, 2017 / 10:57 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Biohaven Pharmaceuticals reports Q1 loss per share of $1.74

1 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd

* Biohaven Pharmaceuticals reports first quarter 2017 financial and business results

* Q1 loss per share $1.74

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cash as of March 31, 2017 was $52.3 million, compared to $23.6 million as of December 31, 2016

* ‍increased qtrly loss reflects expanded investments in research and development,business operations, costs related to public offering​

* Qtrly ‍research and development expenses were $10.7 million in Q1 2017, compared to $2.4 million in q1 2016​

* Plans to submit ind application to FDA for BHV-3500 for prevention of episodic and chronic migraine in H2 of 2017

* Plans to commence a phase 1 pharmacokinetic trial with BHV-5000 in second half of 2017

* In Glutamate modulation platform, co expects to commence bioequivalence study of BHV-0223 in second half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.