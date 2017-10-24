BRIEF-Biohaven receives FDA may proceed letter for phase 2/3 clinical trial of Trigriluzole

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd

* Biohaven receives FDA may proceed letter for phase 2/3 clinical trial of Trigriluzole in patients with obsessive-compulsive disorder

* U.S. Food and drug administration (FDA) has notified co that it may proceed with its clinical investigation of Trigriluzole​

* Expects to commence a phase 2/3 clinical trial of Trigriluzole in OCD in the current quarter

* ‍expects to report topline results in Q1 of 2018 for acute treatment of migraine​

* Data from long-term safety study is expected to support a potential NDA submission in first half of 2019​

* ‍Also expects to file an IND with FDA by end of this year for BHV-3500 for treatment of migraine​

* ‍Also expects to file an IND with FDA by end of this year for BHV-3500 for treatment of migraine​

* Anticipates commencing bioequivalence study for bhv-0223 for treatment of patients with ALS in Q4