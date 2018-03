BRIEF-Biohaven Says Expects Topline Results From Phase 3 Trial With Rimegepant Zydis ODT In Q4​

March 6 (Reuters) - Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd:

* BIOHAVEN ENROLLS FIRST PATIENT IN PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL TO EVALUATE RIMEGEPANT ZYDIS® ODT IN THE ACUTE TREATMENT OF MIGRAINE

* BIOHAVEN - CONTINUES TO EXPECT TOPLINE RESULTS FROM TWO PHASE 3 TRIALS EXAMINING EFFICACY OF RIMEGEPANT 75 MG ORAL TABLET VERSUS PLACEBO BY END OF Q1 2018​

* BIOHAVEN PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDING COMPANY LTD SAYS ‍EXPECTS TOPLINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 3 TRIAL WITH RIMEGEPANT ZYDIS(®) ODT IN Q4 OF 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: