Feb 23 (Reuters) - BIOHIT OYJ:

* MONTEBELLO TO DISTRIBUTE BIOHIT PRODUCTS IN NORWAY

* ‍BIOHIT OYJ AND MONTEBELLO DIAGNOSTICS AS HAVE SIGNED AN AGREEMENT FOR DISTRIBUTION OF BIOHIT DIAGNOSTIC PRODUCTS IN NORWAY​

* ‍CONTRACT HAS BEEN SIGNED FOR THREE YEARS WITH A CONTINUATION OPTION.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)