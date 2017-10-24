FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bioinvent CEO to step down amid increased focus on clinical development
October 24, 2017 / 1:40 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

BRIEF-Bioinvent CEO to step down amid increased focus on clinical development

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Bioinvent International Ab

* ceo michael oredsson will resign at the end of the year

* board has initiated a process to recruit a new CEO

* says both the board and Michael believe that it is a good time for a change in leadership, as the company is transitioning to a specific focus on clinical development and R&D

* says company now needs more scientific skills in CEO role

* If a new CEO is not in place by 1 January, 2018, the present CSO, Björn Frendéus, will serve as acting CEO until the new CEO has been appointed and taken office Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)

