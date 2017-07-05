FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Biolife Solutions modifies existing credit facility
July 5, 2017 / 10:16 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Biolife Solutions modifies existing credit facility

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - Biolife Solutions Inc:

* Biolife Solutions modifies existing credit facility

* Biolife Solutions Inc - has reached an agreement with wavi holding to modify its existing credit facility effective June 30, 2017

* Biolife Solutions - Wavi agreed to exchange $4.25 million credit facility for 4,250 shares of series a preferred stock​

* Biolife Solutions Inc - no additional consideration was provided to Wavi for entering into agreement

* Biolife Solutions-preferred shares carry annual cash dividend of 10 pct of outstanding stated value, calculated and payable in arrears on quarterly basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

