Oct 11 (Reuters) - BIOM UP SA:

* COMPLETES ITS IPO AND RAISES NEARLY € 38.1 MILLION ON EURONEXT PARIS

* SHARES ADMITTED TO LISTING ON FRIDAY, OCTOBER 13, 2017

* EUR 10.5 PER SHARE, IN MIDDLE OF PRICE RANGE ‍​

* MARKET CAPITALIZATION OF APPROXIMATELY € 113 MILLION

* IPO WAS OVERSUBSCRIBED‍​

* COULD REACH EUR 43.9 MILLION FOR FULL EXERCISE OF THE OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)