Aug 7 (Reuters) - BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc-

* BioMarin announces offering of $450 million of 0.599% senior subordinated convertible notes due 2024

* BioMarin - to use majority of net proceeds to repay, repurchase or settle in cash some or all of co’s 0.75% senior subordinated notes due in October 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: