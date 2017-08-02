FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-BioMarin announces plans to progress both the 6e13vg/kg and 4e13 vg/kg doses of BMN 270, its investigational gene therapy for Hemophilia A, into phase 3 studies
#Regulatory News
August 2, 2017 / 8:10 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-BioMarin announces plans to progress both the 6e13vg/kg and 4e13 vg/kg doses of BMN 270, its investigational gene therapy for Hemophilia A, into phase 3 studies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc

* BioMarin announces plans to progress both the 6e13vg/kg and 4e13 vg/kg doses of BMN 270, its investigational Gene Therapy For Hemophilia A, into phase 3 studies

* BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc - expand its development plan for BMN 270, its investigational gene therapy for Hemophilia A

* BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc - expand to include an additional Phase 3 study of 4e13 vg/kg dose based on updated data as of July 28, 2017

* BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc - has commissioned its commercial gene therapy manufacturing facility and expects to start Phase 3 program in Q4 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

