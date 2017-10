Oct 13 (Reuters) - BIOMED LUBLIN:

* STARTS TALKS WITH POTENTIAL INVESTORS AS CO PLANS TO ISSUE UP TO 12.7 MILLION NEW SHARES

* ISSUE PRICE TO BE SET AT ABOUT 1.07 ZLOTY PER SHARE, CO WANTS TO RAISE AT LEAST 6.0 MILLION ZLOTYS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)