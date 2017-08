July 20 (Reuters) - BIOMERIEUX SA:

* SALES UP 11.3% OVER FIRST HALF AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES AND SCOPE OF CONSOLIDATION​

* H1 €1,134 MILLION IN SALES‍​

‍FOR 2017 CONFIDENT THAT IT WILL ACHIEVE HIGHER END OF ITS TARGET ORGANIC SALES GROWTH RANGE OF BETWEEN 8% AND 9%​