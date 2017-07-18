FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
17 days ago
BRIEF-BiondVax signs lease agreement for facility to manufacture flu vaccine
July 18, 2017 / 11:41 AM / 17 days ago

BRIEF-BiondVax signs lease agreement for facility to manufacture flu vaccine

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd:

* BiondVax signs lease agreement for mid-size commercial facility to manufacture universal flu vaccine

* BiondVax Pharma- mid-sized facility is planned to have capacity to annually produce tens of millions of doses of m-001 either in single-dose syringe or in bulk

* BiondVax Pharma- facility is planned to have capacity to annually produce tens of millions of doses of M-001 either in single-dose syringe or in bulk

* BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd - while construction of facility will begin soon, agreement calls for BiondVax to begin lease payments in October 2018

* BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd - length of lease is 10 years with an option for an additional 5 years at BiondVax's discretion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

