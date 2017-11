BRIEF-Biophytis completes capital increse of 7.5 million euros‍​

Nov 1 (Reuters) - BIOPHYTIS SA:

* COMPLETES A € 7,5 M CAPITAL INCREASE TO HELP ACCELERATE PIPELINE PROGRAMS IN ORPHAN PEDIATRIC DISEASES ‍​

* ISSUES 1, 513,000 NEW ORDINARY SHARES AT A PRICE OF €5.00 PER SHARE‍​

* PRICE PER SHARE REPRESENTS DISCOUNT OF 18% BASED ON WEIGHTED AVERAGE PRICE OVER LAST 10 TRADING DAYS BEFORE PRICING

* NEW ORDINARY SHARES WILL BE THE SUBJECT OF A REQUEST FOR ADMISSION TO TRADING ON THE EURONEXT GROWTH MARKET TO EURONEXT‍​