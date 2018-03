March 8 (Reuters) - BIOPORTO A/S:

* FY REVENUE DKK 25.2 MILLION VERSUS DKK 20.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY EBIT LOSS DKK 36.5‍​ MILLION VERSUS LOSS DKK 25.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* NO DIVIDEND IS EXPECTED TO BE PAID IN 2018

* FOR 2018 CO EXPECTS TO INCREASE REVENUE TO ABOUT DKK 35 MILLION, CORRESPONDING TO AN OVERALL GROWTH OF MIN 35% OVER 2017

* EXPECTS TO INCUR AN OPERATING LOSS (EBIT) OFDKK 32 – 37 MILLION IN THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2018‍​