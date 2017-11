Nov 2 (Reuters) - BIOPORTO A/S:

* ‍PRIVATE PLACEMENT FULLY SUBSCRIBED​

* ‍BIOPORTO A/S’ GROSS PROCEEDS FROM ISSUE WILL AMOUNT TO DKK 41.7 MILLION.​

* ‍GUIDANCE FOR 2017 MAINTAINED​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)