BRIEF-Bioporto Q2 EBIT loss at DKK 8.4 million

Aug 10 (Reuters) - BIOPORTO A/S

* ‍EBIT FORECAST FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2017 IS ADJUSTED FROM A LOSS BETWEEN DKK 26-29 MILLION TO A LOSS OF DKK 28 - 35 MILLION​

* ‍REVENUE IN 2017 IS ADJUSTED FROM DKK 25-28 MILLION TO DKK 26-28 MILLION, EQUIVALENT TO A GROWTH RATE OF 25-35%​

* TOTAL REVENUE GREW 42% IN Q2 2017 TO DKK 6.6 MILLION AND TOTALLED DKK 12.4 MILLION FOR FIRST SIX MONTHS OF 2017

* SALES GUIDANCE FOR 2017 ADJUSTED AFTER STRONG FIRST HALF OF 2017. EBIT GUIDANCE ADJUSTED

* Q2 REVENUE DKK 6.6 ‍​ MILLION VERSUS DKK 4.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q2 EBIT LOSS DKK 8.4 MILLION VERSUS LOSS DKK 7.7 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)