BRIEF-BioScrip qtrly loss per share $0.26

Aug 8 (Reuters) - BioScrip Inc

* BioScrip reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 revenue $218.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $220.2 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $815 million to $835 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.26

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* BioScrip Inc - is reiterating its prior guidance of adjusted ebitda in range of $45.0 million to $55.0 million for full-year 2017.

* BioScrip Inc - company expects to incur restructuring expenses in a range of $11.0 million to $12.0 million in 2017

* FY 2017 revenue view $865.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S