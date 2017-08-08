FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-BioScrip qtrly loss per share $0.26
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
MIDDLE EAST
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 8, 2017 / 12:15 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-BioScrip qtrly loss per share $0.26

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - BioScrip Inc

* BioScrip reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 revenue $218.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $220.2 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $815 million to $835 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.26

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* BioScrip Inc - is reiterating its prior guidance of adjusted ebitda in range of $45.0 million to $55.0 million for full-year 2017.

* BioScrip Inc - company expects to incur restructuring expenses in a range of $11.0 million to $12.0 million in 2017

* FY 2017 revenue view $865.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.