June 27 (Reuters) - Biostage Inc

* Biostage announces agreement to conduct $3.1 million private placement at market

* Entry into binding MOU with First Pecos for private placement of 9.7 million shares of co's common stock at purchase price of $0.315 per share

* Proceeds of private placement will be used toward advancement of company's development programs