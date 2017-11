Nov 2 (Reuters) - Biotage Ab:

* Q3 ‍net sales amounted to 177.7 MSEK (167.0), an increase by 6.4 percent compared to the corresponding quarter last year​

* Q3 ‍operating profit increased by 7.5 percent to 29.3 MSEK (27.2)​