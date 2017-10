Sept 25 (Reuters) - BIOTEC PHARMACON ASA:

* BIOTEC HAS ENTERED INTO A SUPPLY AGREEMENT FOR M-GLUCAN TO THE PET SECTOR

* ‍DELIVERIES UNDER AGREEMENT WILL COMMENCE IN Q4 OF 2017 AND RUN THROUGH 2020​

* ‍EXPECTED REVENUES FOR CONTRACT PERIOD IS AROUND NOK 3 MILLION DEPENDING ON CUSTOMER SALES OF PET FOOD CONTAINING M-GLUCAN AS AN INGREDIENT​