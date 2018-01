Jan 16 (Reuters) - BIOTEC PHARMACON ASA:

* - ISO 13485 APPROVALS IN BIOTEC PHARMACON

* ‍BIOTEC BETAGLUCAN‘S RENEWS ITS ISO13485 ACCREDITATION FOLLOW RECENT REVIEW AND APPROVAL​

‍ARCTICZYMES HAS ACHIEVED ITS FIRST ISO13485 ACCREDITATION​