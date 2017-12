Dec 12 (Reuters) - FOLLOWING ARE STATEMENTS FROM GENMAB‘S R‘N‘D UPDATE IN ATLANTA, GEORGIA:

* DENMARK‘S GENMAB SEES 2018 EXPENSE GROWTH OF 40-50 PERCENT DRIVEN BY PIPELINE INVESTMENTS

* SAYS ROYALTY FUNDS 100 PCT OF EXPENSE INVESTMENT

* GENMAB TO CONDUCT NEW AND LARGER TISOTUMAB VEDOTIN TRIALS IN 2018

* SAYS 6 PRE-CLINICAL PRODUCTS RAPIDLY ADVANCING

* SAYS 2018 WILL BE 6TH YEAR OF PROFITABILITY