BRIEF-Biotest 9-mth revenue at EUR 377.8 mln

Nov 14 (Reuters) - BIOTEST AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: BIOTEST AG: BIOTEST GENERATES REVENUES OF EUR 377.8 MILLION IN THE FIRST NINE MONTHS 2017

* 9M REVENUE 377.8 MILLION EUR

* ‍PAUL-EHRLICH INSTITUTE APPROVES PHASE III TRIAL IN INDICATION OF ACQUIRED FIBRINOGEN DEFICIENCY​

* ‍EBIT OF CONTINUING OPERATIONS TOTALED EUR -15.7 MILLION IN FIRST THREE QUARTERS OF 2017 AFTER EUR 47.5 MILLION​

* 9-MONTH ‍EARNINGS AFTER TAXES OF CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF EUR -22.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 13.3 MILLION YEAR AGO​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)