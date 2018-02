BRIEF-Biotest FY Revenue Falls To EUR 378.1 Mln On Recall Of Human Albumin

Feb 27 (Reuters) - BIOTEST AG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: BIOTEST AG: BIOTEST REACHES FY 2017 EBIT GUIDANCE

* FY REVENUE 378.1 MILLION EUR

* MAIN REASON FOR DECLINE IN REVENUE WAS RECALL OF HUMAN ALBUMIN

* FY EBIT GUIDANCE WAS REACHED WITH EUR 18 MILLION

* 2017 REVENUE OF EUR 378.1 MILLION IN CONTINUING OPERATIONS, COMPARED TO EUR 408.0 MILLION IN PREVIOUS YEAR​

* ONE-OFF EXPENSES IN AMOUNT OF EUR 37.7 MILLION HAD A NEGATIVE IMPACT ON EBIT OF CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* ONE-OFF EXPENSES IN AMOUNT OF EUR 37.7 MILLION HAD A NEGATIVE IMPACT ON EBIT OF CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* EBIT IN CONTINUING OPERATIONS AMOUNTED TO EUR -9.3 MILLION IN 2017 AFTER EUR 35.2 MILLION IN PREVIOUS YEAR