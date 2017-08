June 7 (Reuters) - BIOTEST AG:

* ‍SOLD US THERAPY BUSINESS TO ADMA BIOLOGICS, INC.​

* ‍RECEIVES 50% MINUS ONE SHARE OF ADMA​

* ‍RECEIVES ALSO DISTRIBUTION RIGHTS OF SPECIFIED CURRENT PRODUCT AND A RIGHT OF FIRST OFFER FOR DISTRIBUTION OF FUTURE PRODUCTS OF ADMA FOR EUROPE, NEAR AND MIDDLE EAST AND SELECTED ASIAN COUNTRIES​

* ‍AS PART OF TRANSACTION, BIOTEST HAS CONTRIBUTED EUR11.5 MILLION IN CASH AS WELL AS A EUR14 MILLION LOAN​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)