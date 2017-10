Sept 26 (Reuters) - BioTime Inc

* BioTime announces positive secondary and additional positive long-term data from the Renevia® pivotal trial

* BioTime Inc - ‍filing for Renevia CE mark by end of 2017​

* BioTime Inc - ‍preliminary data for five patients indicates an average retention of 64% of transplanted volume at 18 months​