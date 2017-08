July 25 (Reuters) - Biotime Inc

* Biotime receives DSMB approval to start third patient cohort in clinical trial for dry-AMD; commences patient enrollment in the U.S.

* Biotime Inc - ‍Will start enrolling patients in cohort 3 in coming weeks in both israel and U.S.​

* Biotime Inc - ‍Goal is to complete cohort during Q4 of 2017​