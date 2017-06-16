FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Biotime says enters debt and note purchase agreement
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
U.N. bans key N.Korea exports over missile tests
asia
U.N. bans key N.Korea exports over missile tests
Gatlin stuns Bolt to win 100m world title
World Athletics Championships
Gatlin stuns Bolt to win 100m world title
India this week
Editor's Picks
India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
June 16, 2017 / 9:43 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Biotime says enters debt and note purchase agreement

1 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - Biotime Inc:

* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings

* Biotime Inc - pursuant to agreement, co will purchase from hbl outstanding debt and promissory notes of, and issued by, Cell Cure Neurosciences Ltd

* Biotime Inc - pursuant to agreement, co will purchase from HBL, 96,025 ordinary shares of cell cure held by HBL

* Biotime - agreed to purchase cell cure debt and cell cure shares from HBL with issuance of 4 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share

* Biotime - co will cause cell cure to issue HBL a warrant equal to 5pct of cell cure's issued, outstanding share capital at price per share of $40.5356

* Biotime - on June 15, cell cure entered into a second amended and restated license agreement with Hadasit Medical Research Services And Development Source text:(bit.ly/2sBU1bt) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.