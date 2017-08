July 21 (Reuters) - Grupo Biotoscana SA:

* Grupo Biotoscana SA on Friday fetched 424 million reais ($135.01 million) in a Brazilian initial public offering priced at 26.50 reais, the mid-point of suggested price range, data from securities regulator CVM showed

* Biotoscana shareholders raised 917.6 million reais in a secondary offering, according to CVM figures($1 = 3.1406 reais)