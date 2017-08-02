FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 days ago
BRIEF-Bioverativ reports Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.71
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 2, 2017 / 9:50 PM / 7 days ago

BRIEF-Bioverativ reports Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.71

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Bioverativ Inc

* Bioverativ reports second quarter 2017 performance

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.88

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.71

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $289.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $268 million

* Bioverativ Inc - ‍full year 2017 guidance updated; expected revenue growth of 23% to 25%​

* Bioverativ Inc sees full year 2017 non-gaap total revenue growth 23% to 25%

* Bioverativ Inc sees full year 2017 non-gaap operating margin 41% to 44%

* Fy2017 revenue view $1.09 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.