FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Bioverativ says on June 28, entered into a credit agreement
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
top news
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
Are Indian children growing up to be gender insensitive?
Commentary
Are Indian children growing up to be gender insensitive?
Neymar denies money was motivation for record deal
SPORTS
Neymar denies money was motivation for record deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
June 29, 2017 / 10:21 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Bioverativ says on June 28, entered into a credit agreement

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Bioverativ Inc

* Bioverativ inc - on june 28, entered into a credit agreement by and among bioverativ and certain subsidiaries as borrowers - sec filing

* Bioverativ inc - credit agreement provides for a $175 million unsecured, revolving credit facility

* Bioverativ inc - agreement also provides, under certain conditions, co may request borrowing capacity under credit agreement be increased by $300 million

* Bioverativ inc - credit agreement matures on june 28, 2020

* Bioverativ inc - borrowings under credit agreement will be used to finance a portion of acquisition of true north therapeutics inc Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2splKaS) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.