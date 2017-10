Sept 13 (Reuters) - Bird Construction Inc

* Bird Construction Inc acquires 50% of Stack Modular Group of Companies

* Bird Construction Inc - ‍Undisclosed purchase price and related transaction expenses were funded with existing working capital​

* Bird Construction Inc - ‍Has acquired 50% of outstanding shares of Stack Modular Structures Ltd and 50% of Stack Modular Structures Hong Kong Limited​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: