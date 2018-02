Feb 14 (Reuters) - Birla Cotsyn (India) Ltd:

* DEC QUARTER LOSS 238.4 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS LOSS 247.4 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* DEC QUARTER INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 252.4 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS 203.9 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* PROPOSAL TO ISSUE SHARES ON PREFERENTIAL BASIS HAS BEEN WITHDRAWN BY BOARD​