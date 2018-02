Feb 21 (Reuters) - Birrabong Corporation Ltd:

* ‍SIGNED TERMS SHEET WITH ANDREW BRAUND AND PULSE MARKETS PTY TO BUY PULSE MARKETS, IN RETURN FOR EQUITY IN BIR​

* CO TO ISSUE ‍PULSE SHAREHOLDER 15.8 MILLION FULLY PAID ORDINARY SHARES IN CO AT A$0.20​ PER SHARE AS CONSIDERATION