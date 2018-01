Jan 15 (Reuters) - Bitcoin Group Se:

* BITCOIN GROUP SE ACQUIRES STAKE IN SINEUS FINANCIAL SERVICES GMBH

* ‍TRANSACTION IS SUBJECT TO CONDITION PRECEDENT OF APPROVAL BY RELEVANT REGULATORY AUTHORITIES​

* PURCHASE PRICE IS IN THE LOWER SIX-DIGIT RANGE

* ‍ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE 50% OF SHARES IN SINEUS FINANCIAL SERVICES GMBH​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: