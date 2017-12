Dec 21 (Reuters) - BITCOIN GROUP SE:

* DGAP-ADHOC: BITCOIN GROUP SE ANNOUNCES CONCRETE REVENUE AND EARNINGS FORECAST FOR 2017

* ‍SALES EXPECTATION OF AT LEAST 10 MILLION EUROS AND A PRE-TAX PROFIT OF AT LEAST 8 MILLION EUROS FOR 2017​

* ‍VOLUME OF CRYPTOCURRENCIES TRADED ON BITCOIN.DE BEING WELL ABOVE EUR 1 BILLION FOR FULL YEAR 2017​