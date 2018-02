Feb 7 (Reuters) - BITCOIN GROUP SE:

* BITCOIN GROUP SE ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY RESULTS FOR 2017 - REVENUE AND EARNINGS FORECAST SIGNIFICANTLY EXCEEDED

* FY SALES GROWTH OF MORE THAN 1,000% TO EUR 12.6 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 1.1 MILLION)

* FY RECORD IN EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES OF EUR 10.8 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 0.2 MILLION)