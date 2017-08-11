BRIEF-Bitfinex makes changes to services provided to U.S. individuals

Aug 11 (Reuters) -

* Bitfinex says is making changes to the services provided to U.S. individuals

* Bitfinex says effective immediately, it will no longer be accepting verification requests for U.S. individuals‍​

* Bitfinex says over next 90 days, will be discontinuing services to existing U.S. individual customers

* Based on U.S. SEC report, ‍bitfinex is barring U.S. customers from trading certain digital tokens that may be deemed securities by SEC

* Trading restriction will generally apply to ERC20 tokens issued through "ICOs", will go into effect on Wednesday, August 16, 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2hRLmgn) (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)