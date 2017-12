Dec 12 (Reuters) -

* BITFINEX SAYS “WE ARE CURRENTLY UNDER HEAVY DDOS; API IS ALSO DOWN; WE ARE WORKING ON FURTHER MITIGATION” - TWEET

* BITFINEX SAYS "SOME SERVICES RETURNING ONLINE WITH REDUCED PERFORMANCE"; CONTINUING WORK TO MITIGATE THE ATTACK‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2AeOnMp