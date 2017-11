Nov 28 (Reuters) - bitFlyer:

* ‍BITFLYER ANNOUNCES OFFICIAL LAUNCH OF ITS US-BASED VIRTUAL CURRENCY EXCHANGE PLATFORM​

* BITFLYER​ ‍ANNOUNCED APPROVAL FROM NEW YORK STATE DEPARTMENT OF FINANCIAL SERVICES TO OPERATE IN NEW YORK AS A VIRTUAL CURRENCY EXCHANGE Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)