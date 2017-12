Dec 8 (Reuters) - Bittium Oyj:

* - BITTIUM RECEIVED A PURCHASE ORDER FROM THE FINNISH DEFENCE FORCES FOR VERSATILE BITTIUM TOUGH COMNODE™ TERMINAL

* ‍VALUE OF PURCHASE ORDER IS EUR 1.1 MILLION (EXCLUDING. VAT).​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)