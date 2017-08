June 14 (Reuters) - BITTIUM OYJ

* ‍TO SUPPLY FINNISH AIR FORCE WITH BITTIUM TAC WIN SYSTEM FOR TACTICAL COMMUNICATIONS OF THEIR BASES​

* ‍VALUE OF RECEIVED PURCHASE ORDER IS EUR 0.9 MILLION (EXCLUDING. VAT)​

* ‍ORDER HAS NO EFFECT ON BITTIUM'S FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR YEAR 2017, PUBLISHED ON FEBRUARY 20, 2017 IN BITTIUM'S FINANCIAL STATEMENT BULLETIN 2016​

* ‍BITTIUM TAC WIN SYSTEM WILL BE DELIVERED TO FINNISH AIR FORCE DURING YEAR 2017​