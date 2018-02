BRIEF-Bittium Unit Signs Supply Agreement

Feb 13 (Reuters) - BITTIUM OYJ:

* BITTIUM BIOSIGNALS LTD, SUBSIDIARY OF BITTIUM CORPORATION, HAS SIGNED A SIGNIFICANT SUPPLY AGREEMENT TO DELIVER CUSTOMIZED ECG MONITORING DEVICES‍

* WILL SUPPLY BITTIUM FAROS 360 AND CUSTOMIZED BITTIUM FAROS 360 CARDIAC ECG SIGNAL MEASURING AND MONITORING DEVICES.​

* WHEN MATERIALIZED IN FULL, TOTAL VALUE OF AGREEMENT IS USD 21 MILLION

* ‍WILL SUPPLY DISPOSABLE ELECTRODES FOR ATTACHING BITTIUM FAROS ECG DEVICES.

* ‍WILL SUPPLY DISPOSABLE ELECTRODES FOR ATTACHING BITTIUM FAROS ECG DEVICES.

* THIS AGREEMENT DOES NOT CHANGE COMPANY'S LONG TERM FINANCIAL OUTLOOK​