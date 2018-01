Jan 15(Reuters) - BizLink Holding Inc

* Says board approved to exchange the 100 percent stake (1,400 shares) in Optiworks Inc., for the newly-issued 1.3 million shares (with par value of $10 per share and total amount at $13 million) of OW Holding Inc

