Feb 23 (Reuters) - Bjorn Borg Ab:

* Q4 NET SALES SEK ‍170.3​ MILLION VERSUS SEK 171.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 OPERATING PROFIT SEK ‍16.9​ MILLION VERSUS SEK 21.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ‍DECIDED TO PROPOSE TO ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING A DISTRIBUTION OF SEK 2.00 (2.00) PER SHARE​

* “‍WE ARE INCREASING OUR COSTS, BUT THIS IS ESSENTIALLY DUE TO OUR BENELUX ACQUISITION,”​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)