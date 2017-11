Nov 14 (Reuters) - BKS BANK AG:

* PLANS CAPITAL INCREASE IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018

* BASED ON THE CURRENT STOCK EXCHANGE PRICE, PROCEEDS FROM ISSUE WOULD AMOUNT TO AROUND EUR 50-60 MILLION​

* EXPECTED TO INCREASE SHARE CAPITAL FROM AROUND EUR 79 MILLION TO AROUND EUR 85 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)