Oct 31 (Reuters) - Black Box Corp

* Black Box Corporation reports second quarter of fiscal 2018 results

* Q2 operating loss per share $0.23

* Q2 loss per share $0.75

* Black Box Corp qtrly ‍revenues were $194.2 million, down 11% from $218.7 million for same period last year​

* Black Box Corp - qtrly ‍total backlog $353.1 million versus $342.6 million​