Feb 1 (Reuters) - Black Hills Corp:

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $1.30

* REPORTS 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.30 TO $3.50 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.98 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* SEES CAPITAL SPENDING FOR 2018 OF $431 MILLION‍​

* BLACK HILLS- REDUCED GUIDANCE FOR 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS, AS ADJUSTED, TO BE IN RANGE OF $3.30 TO $3.50 PER SHARE​